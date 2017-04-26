Ban on corporal punishment in Louisiana schools advances

BATON ROUGE - A push to ban corporal punishment in Louisiana public schools has edged forward in the state House.



Republican Rep. Nancy Landry, chair of the House Education Committee, cast the tie-breaking decision Wednesday to move the bill out of committee. The 6-5 vote sends the proposal by Democratic Rep. Barbara Norton to the House floor for debate.



Norton described paddling in schools as abuse that creates violent children. Other bill supporters say such disciplinary decisions should be left to parents.



Opponents of Norton's proposal say schools that use corporal punishment allow parents to opt out their children. They say punishment decisions should be left to local districts.



Louisiana's school boards association says 38 of the state's 69 public school districts allow schools to use corporal punishment.