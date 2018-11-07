Bama fan beaten in bar fight after LSU game, dies in hospital Tuesday

PONCHATOULA - Family members of a devout Alabama football fan say he was fatally beaten while out celebrating Saturday night's game in a Tangipahoa Parish bar.

According to police, officers were called to the Ponchatoula Pub early Sunday morning in response to a bar fight with injuries. Police said 46-year-old Robert Bowers suffered serious injuries after being knocked unconscious by two other men at the bar.

Ponchatoula police say a volunteer firefighter provided medical attention until an ambulance arrived and transported Bowers to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond. He was later moved to University Medical Center where he died Tuesday.

Friends and family had been asking for support for Bowers online using #rolltideforrobert as he fought to stay alive in the hospital this week, soliciting donations to help pay for medical expenses.

A family member tells WBRZ that Bowers, a Louisiana resident, was an adamant fan of the Crimson Tide and had gone out to watch the Bama-LSU game earlier that night. They believe the attack was motivated by Bowers' fandom.

Police Chief Bry Layrisson told the Advocate it's believed the fight began as an argument over the LSU game.

The men who allegedly attacked Bowers, identified as 27-year-old Azia Crockett and 24-year-old Ryan Anthony, have been arrested and booked on felony manslaughter charges.