Baltimore, US to announce details of police reform decree

1 hour 28 minutes 55 seconds ago January 12, 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12 2017 January 12, 2017 7:21 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BALTIMORE - The city of Baltimore and the U.S. Justice Department have come to an agreement on a consent decree that'll require the city to reform its police department.

The details of the decree will be announced this morning at City Hall.

The Justice Department opened a formal investigation of the department's patterns and practices after the death in police custody of a 25-year-old black man, Freddie Gray.

