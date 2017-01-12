64°
Baltimore, US to announce details of police reform decree
BALTIMORE - The city of Baltimore and the U.S. Justice Department have come to an agreement on a consent decree that'll require the city to reform its police department.
The details of the decree will be announced this morning at City Hall.
The Justice Department opened a formal investigation of the department's patterns and practices after the death in police custody of a 25-year-old black man, Freddie Gray.
