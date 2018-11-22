Balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK (AP) - The balloons and the bands are braving the blustery cold to make their way through Manhattan for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Giant balloons of Charlie Brown, Sponge Bob and others were cleared for takeoff just before the parade started with some of the coldest temperatures in the event's history.

The 21 degrees at the start made it one of the coldest Thanksgivings in the city in decades.

Some of the balloons were flying just a few feet above the people who were holding their tethers. The outstretched hand of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" balloon appeared to hit some of his handlers on their wool cap-covered heads.

Bystanders refused to let cold temperatures put a damper on watching the parade, breaking out the blankets and sleeping bags.