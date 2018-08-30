86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Balcony collapses at environmental building on LSU's campus

1 hour 58 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 August 30, 2018 1:56 PM August 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A balcony partially collapsed Wednesday night at the Energy, Coast & Environment Building located on Nicholson Drive Ext.

A spokesperson at Louisiana State University told WBRZ that no one was on the balcony when it buckled. 

The balcony is currently barricaded for repairs.

No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days