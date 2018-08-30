86°
Balcony collapses at environmental building on LSU's campus
BATON ROUGE - A balcony partially collapsed Wednesday night at the Energy, Coast & Environment Building located on Nicholson Drive Ext.
A spokesperson at Louisiana State University told WBRZ that no one was on the balcony when it buckled.
The balcony is currently barricaded for repairs.
No injuries were reported.
