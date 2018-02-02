Bakery halts king cake retail delivery amid demand spike

Photo: The Advocate New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- A Vietnamese bakery in Louisiana has suspended deliveries to other retailers until Mardi Gras, amid increasing demand and rumors of price gouging.

Dong Phuong President Linh Garza, says the company will now be prioritizing customers who come to the bakery by only selling the cakes there. Garza says the bakery has heard about people buying their cakes for up to $60 from scalpers when the bakery's king cake prices start at $14.

Dong Phuong makes about 1,000 cakes a day with about 400 being ready and sold out by 10 a.m. They open at 8 a.m. The bakery now rations the cakes to two per person.

Another area bakery has also suspended retail deliveries until Mardi Gras.