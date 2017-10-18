Baker woman stabs boyfriend after finding photo of him with another woman

BAKER- Officers from the Baker City Police Department arrested a woman who admitted to stabbing her boyfriend multiple times after seeing a photo of him with another woman on his cell phone.

On Tuesday a male victim was transported to an area hospital for multiple stab wounds. When officers arrived at the scene of the attack, they found the victim's girlfriend with blood on her shirt.

The girlfriend, Aquanetta Bowie, told officers that she was asleep when her boyfriend came into their residence and fell on the bed claiming he had been stabbed. Bowie said she applied pressure to his wounds and called police.

At the hospital, the victim told authorities a different story. The victim said, he was awakened by Bowie standing over him telling him to check his phone. The victim did not know that Bowie had previously gone through his phone and discovered a photo of him with another woman. Bowie had saved the photo, and it appeared on the victim's screen when he unlocked his phone.

A verbal argument occurred where Bowie began threatening the victim while her three children, ages 12 to five, slept in the living room.

After the argument, the victim grabbed his 9mm gun which he kept under his pillow, got dressed and tried to leave the residence.

As the victim was trying to leave, Bowie grabbed a kitchen knife and swung at the victim. During the attack, the victim said he dropped the gun.

Bowie stabbed the victim once on his inner forearm, once in the abdomen and a third time in the back breaking off the handle of the knife. The victim did mention that Bowie had applied pressure to his wounds until EMS arrived.

Bowie admitted to authorities that seeing the photo of her boyfriend with the other woman had upset her, and that she had smoked marijuana to calm down but it only made more upset.

Bowie is charged with attempted second-degree murder and domestic battery child endangerment.