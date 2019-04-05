Baker woman seeks help, films disturbing treatment of child

BAKER – A Baker woman has been locked up for the second time this week. Kenyetta Blackmore is accused of hurting her 2-year-old son. Authorities got ahold of nearly 10 videos, some reportedly show her strangling the child.

“They are extremely hard to watch,” said Casey Hicks with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Blackmore was first arrested at her home in Baker on Tuesday. Only one video surfaced at that point. According to court documents, Blackmore sent the video to family members and they called police.

“In the first video, she was putting a lit match against the babies skin repeatedly,” said Hicks.

Blackmore was arrested on Tuesday, and bonded out. The sheriff’s office involved the Department of Family and Child Services who discovered an additional eight videos.

“Including throwing a gallon of milk at him saying she was going to kill him, strangling him, pushing his head near water in the bathtub and putting a pillow over his head,” said Hicks.

Blackmore, who is 6 months pregnant, was arrested again on Thursday. She didn't deny recording the videos, but she did say she suffers from depression and sought out help.

Bethanie Delaney, a certified nurse midwife at Ochsner says a lot of women suffer from postpartum depression after having a baby.

“They often times have thoughts of harming themselves, harming others,” said Delaney.

In general, Delaney says if untreated postpartum depression can escalate.

“It can absolutely get physical,” she said.

As for Blackmore, she told authorities she did not inflict pain onto her child like the videos appear. Hicks says differently.

“You see this child clearly in pain, desperately scrambling to get away from this and crying. It’s very, very tough to watch,” said Hicks.

Court documents say Blackmore filmed all the videos in a span of four days. She’s being held without bond and faces eight counts of cruelty to a juvenile, as well as strangulation.