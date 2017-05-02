Baker Police officer arrested for malfeasance

BAKER - A Baker Police officer was arrested for malfeasance on Friday after a shooting incident outside the Baker Walmart. But the officer said he was forcefully thrown out of Baker Police Headquarters when he showed up for work.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said Sgt. Adam Procell was not in compliance when he showed up to work Monday morning. Procell is accused of trying to cover-up the shooting that took place outside the Walmart, where an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's son was cited for firing shots.

"The detective did tell me he disarmed him because he wasn't supposed to be armed at all," Dunn said. "We just arrested him for a felony he was turning himself in on Friday and you automatically go on suspension and he already understood that as far as policy and procedures."

News 2's Danielle Jackson spoke with Procell's layer, Chris Alexander, who said Procell was never told by anyone with the department that he was officially fired from the force.

"They knew he was out, they knew he had made bond and for 48 hours nobody from the baker police department called him, emailed him, or contacted him in any way to tell him that he could not return to work," Alexander said.

News 2 obtained the surveillance video from the Walmart on Groom Road where the incident occurred. In the video, you can see patrons ducking for cover as they hear gun shots ring out. According to the Baker Police Department, Procell covered up details of where the shots came from. Alexander said that detectives were extremely physical when escorting Procell out of the police station.

"Det. Hamiliton barges into the office, physically accost him and physically escorts him out of the building making comments such as 'I should arrest you right now'," Alexander said.

"If you're arrested for a felony at any job post office, police station, and you show up the next working day with a gun on your side, that's on your side that's locked and ready to fire, people are going to have some concerns," Dunn said.

Procell is currently on paid administrative leave. He bonded out of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday.