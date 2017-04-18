Baker Police: Man wanted for robbery of Whitney Bank

BAKER – The Baker Police Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a Whitney Bank in the 3000 block of Weiland Drive.

The robbery occurred on April 14 around 11 a.m..

Detectives learned that a man entered the bank, approached a teller window and handed the teller a note demanding $5,000. Additionally, the note instructed the teller not to make eye contact with him and that he was armed with "an illegal weapon" and "not to make him use it."

Police say when the teller was giving the man the money, he yelled "That's enough!" The suspect then fled on foot toward Highway 19 with the money.

Baker Police detectives are searching for the man who is described as a tall black man wearing blue jean shorts, a gray shirt and light-colored cap. According to the police department, the man should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the man is urged to call the Baker Police Department at (225) 317-2532 or (225) 317-3384.