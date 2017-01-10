Baker man arrested for robbing teenagers at gunpoint

BAKER - A man was arrested Monday evening for a suspected armed robbery of a group of teenagers.

A witness reported seeing a tall thin black male robbing three teenage boys with what appeared to be a handgun. Upon arrival, police found the victims who said they were robbed by a man heading to the Meadows of Chaleaur subdivision on a bicycle.

Officers patrolled the area and found a white mountain bike lying in front of a home with a man matching the suspect's description sitting out front. Police questioned the Dennis Kemond, 19, and he claimed to know nothing about the robbery.

Police then brought the victims to the home where they positively identified the man as the same person who robbed them.

The victims told police that Kemond robbed one of them of their shoes and rob another of his phone at gunpoint. Officers were unable to find the weapon, but found the victim's shoes, a pair of black and turquoise Jordan 12's, behind the house.

Kemond was arrested for armed robbery and taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.