Baker man accused of pimping women out of Baton Rouge hotels

BATON ROUGE- A Baker man has been arrested after a woman allegedly escaped from a hotel and sought help. But that woman went back to him before he was taken into custody, a police spokesman said.

The 21-year-old woman said she met Kevontae Reed, 23, online and traveled here from California. Reed is accused of using social media to book sexual encounters at Baton Rouge hotels using women he controlled, police said.

She was able to run away from the hotel and get help from someone she knew. That person called police, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

Investigators set up surveillance on the Gwenadale Avenue hotel where the crimes were reportedly happening but were surprised to see the same woman leave a hotel room with Reed on Monday, he said.

Reed, that woman and two other women were taken into custody and separated for interviews.

One of the women acknowledged being involved in prostitution. She said Reed arranged the meetings, rented the hotel rooms and kept all the money. She said men paid between $150 and $500 for sex, according to arrest records.

The California woman, who alleged escaped and returned to Reed denied being involved in prostitution. The mental abuse women endure in these crimes can be difficult to overcome and often leads them back to the their abusers, McKneely said.

None of the women were arrested.

At the time of the arrest, Reed had $2,600 in his pocket. He said it was a tax refund, arrest records show.

Reed was booked Monday on pandering and soliciting for prostitution.