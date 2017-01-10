64°
Baker City Council votes to take control of Police Chief's pay

By: Trey Couvillion

BAKER - The Baker City Council voted to take control of the Police Chief's salary.

The salary was previously set by a pay-scale determined by one's years of service, according to the City.

Current Chief Carl Dunn earns thousands of dollars less than his predecessor due to the policy.

Dunn told News 2 today that he just wants the same rules to apply to everyone.

Although the City voted to take control, the Chief isn't eligible for a new raise until after the next election due to current state law.

