Baker City Council votes to take control of Police Chief's pay
BAKER - The Baker City Council voted to take control of the Police Chief's salary.
The salary was previously set by a pay-scale determined by one's years of service, according to the City.
Current Chief Carl Dunn earns thousands of dollars less than his predecessor due to the policy.
Dunn told News 2 today that he just wants the same rules to apply to everyone.
Although the City voted to take control, the Chief isn't eligible for a new raise until after the next election due to current state law.
