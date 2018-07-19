90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baked goods company issues recall for Swiss Rolls after salmonella concerns

3 hours 48 minutes ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 July 19, 2018 9:46 AM July 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Baking Business

THOMASVILLE, GA - Flower Foods has issued a recall of Swiss Rolls sold under different brand names nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall includes Swiss Rolls sold under the brand names Mrs. Fresley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square, and Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread.

According to the company, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. The Flower Foods release states that healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days