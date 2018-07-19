Baked goods company issues recall for Swiss Rolls after salmonella concerns

Photo: Baking Business

THOMASVILLE, GA - Flower Foods has issued a recall of Swiss Rolls sold under different brand names nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall includes Swiss Rolls sold under the brand names Mrs. Fresley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square, and Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread.

According to the company, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. The Flower Foods release states that healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.