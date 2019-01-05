51°
Bail no longer condition of pre-trial release for juveniles

3 hours 31 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, January 05 2019 Jan 5, 2019 January 05, 2019 3:32 PM January 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Juveniles awaiting trial in Orleans Parish will no longer be detained simply because their families can't afford to post bond.
 
New Orleans Juvenile Court judges, in a statement, said they voted in December to get rid of imposing bail as a condition of pre-trial release.
 
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports young offenders now will be released on their parents' recognizance, unless there is "an established likelihood of failure to appear," or if the alleged offender is a danger to themselves or others.
 
Chief Judge Candice Anderson says eliminating bail is as much about reducing the youth detention population and addressing racial disparities in juvenile justice as it is about financial issues.
 
The new policy took effect Dec. 19.

