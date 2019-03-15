Bail bondsmen accused of trading debt relief for sexual favors, possessing child porn

COVINGTON - A father-son pair of bail bondsmen in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany Parishes have been arrested in a sex trafficking investigation led by state police and the FBI.

According to Louisiana State Police, 53-year-old James Johnson Jr. was booked Friday after agents raided several of his businesses in Covington and Amite.

State police said the investigation began in March after law enforcement received tips that Johnson had solicited sexual favors from multiple victims in exchange for wiping out their bond debt. Detectives seized 27 firearms from James Johnson’s residence and businesses and he was arrested at his office in Covington Friday morning.

While executing a search warrant at one of the businesses in Amite, investigators also found evidence of pornography involving juveniles. That discovery led to the arrest of Johnson's son, 31-year-old Patrick Johnson.

James Johnson is charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of first-degree rape, and one count of sexual battery. Patrick Johnson faces three counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.