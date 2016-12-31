Baghdad blasts kill at least 19

60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BAGHDAD - Police and medical official say that a pair of bomb blasts targeting a market in central Baghdad have killed at least 19 people and wounded at least 45.

The attacks took place early Saturday morning in al-Sinaq, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery.

Details were sketchy in the immediate aftermath. Police at first said a pair of back-to-back roadside bombs exploded. But later a police official said first a roadside bomb exploded, then a suicide bomber detonated his device amid the crowd that had gathered.

Casualty estimates from police and medical officials ranged from 19 to 23 dead. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

