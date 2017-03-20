83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bad-luck suspect arrested after failed robbery and car wreck

1 hour 16 minutes 26 seconds ago March 20, 2017 Mar 20, 2017 Monday, March 20 2017 March 20, 2017 4:49 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KATC

LAKE CHARLES - Police and witnesses say just about everything went wrong for a woman when she tried to rob a bar.

Barbara Boyd, manager at Linda's Lounge in Lake Charles, says the woman came in early Saturday, carrying what appeared to be a rifle and demanded money. When the bartender refused, she grabbed the tip jar and a customer tackled her.

She drove off with the cash in a Buick LeSabre, but police say it crashed while officers were still at the robbery scene.

Police say 39-year-old Keeshala Demetra Jacobs of Lake Charles was arrested on an armed robbery charge, and her bond is set at $100,000.

They say investigators learned she'd taken her roommate's car and bank card.

It was unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days