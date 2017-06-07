Bad gas found at Geismar station

GEISMAR - Water was found in gasoline at Dutchtown Tiger Mart on Highway 73 in Geismar. The Department of Agriculture visited the location Tuesday and confirmed there had been water infiltration.

Dutchtown Tiger Mart owner Chet Simpson says as of Wednesday evening 18 customers have been affected and in some cases, he's paid out of pocket to flush out their engines and clean their gas tanks.

"They sucked all 9,000 gallons out of the tank today," Simpson tells 2 On Your Side. "They're in the process of cleaning the tank and will put new gas in the tank tonight and the Department of Agricultures will be out again tomorrow to make sure it's OK."

Marlena Roberts got gas there Tuesday morning. She says about five minutes down the road her car started shaking and when she pulled over it stopped. A mechanic tested the gas in her tank and found water.

Roberts says she called the Dutchtown Tiger Mart and the Department of Agriculture to warn them.

"I was like, bad gas!" said Roberts.

The Department of Agriculture says it got a complaint Tuesday. A spokesperson says an inspector found water at an unacceptable level in the gas storage tank. Signs posted at the gas station Wednesday say plus and regular gas are out of order.

The Department of Agriculture suspects with the recent rain, it's possible the gas tank caps were not tightened properly and some water got in.

Lard Oil calls it a "phase two separation," which is when the ethanol separates from the gasoline. It's caused by water infiltration and Lard Oil says the tank is being tested to determine how the water infiltrated the gasoline.