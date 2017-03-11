65°
Bad crash slows traffic on I-12 Eastbound Saturday morning

1 hour 40 minutes 30 seconds ago March 11, 2017
By: Trey Schmaltz

LIVINGSTON - There were heavy delays on I-12 Saturday morning due to a wreck in an eastbound lane near Exit 22.

Speciffic information about the wreck has not been released, but sources said one person was trapped in a vehicle.  Sources also said ground units and an emergency helicopter were involved in taking those injured to area hospitals.

WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology showed significant traffic in the area between the Satsuma and Frost exits on I-12 eastbound. Click HERE to access the maps.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

