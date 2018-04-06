Backward driver pulled over in Livingston Parish, arrested after fight with police

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police say a man driving a vehicle that would only operate in reverse was arrested after he got into a fight with officers Friday.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling in reverse in the 900 block of Florida Avenue sometime Friday morning. A short while later, officers found 41-year-old Danny Weber driving the blue Jeep in reverse and pulled him over.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers learned that the vehicle could only go backward. They also discovered Weber had been driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

After a tow truck came to pick up the vehicle, Weber became agitated and began fighting police. Officers on the scene soon used a taser on Weber and he was taken into custody after several minutes of resisting police.

Weber was taken to the Livingston Parish Detention Center where he will be booked on charges including careless operation, driving an unsafe vehicle, no insurance, driving under suspension, and resisting an officer.