75°
Latest Weather Blog
Backpage.com CEO pleads guilty to California money charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The chief executive of a website that authorities have dubbed an "online brothel" is pleading guilty to California money-laundering charges and agreeing to cooperate in prosecuting the site's creators.
Carl Ferrer will serve no more than five years in state prison under the plea agreement announced Thursday.
He's pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy and three counts of money laundering. He's also agreeing to cooperate in the ongoing prosecution of Backpage.com founders Michael Lacey, and James Larkin.
The founders were among those indicted this month by a federal grand jury in Arizona. Ferrer was noticeably absent from the indictment.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr'-ah) says Ferrer is also agreeing to make the company's data available to law enforcement.
The U.S. Justice Department shut down Backpage last week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mattress business reaping benefits of Tom Hanks' movie
-
Statewide testing to determine if students will move on to next grade
-
Comite River dredging bill gets support from House Committee
-
City's homeless initiative transitions the homeless into permanent housing
-
Good Samaritans help woman move back home after 2016 flood