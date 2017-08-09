Back to school showers

Scattered showers and thunderstorms with some sunshine. Early morning fog possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Overnight with some fog possible and lows in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

An area of high pressure will influence our pattern slightly more as rain chances will begin to taper a bit into the weekend. As a result, this high pressure will also protect us from Frankin who is heading into the Bay of Campeche before it strikes central Mexico, and is ripped apart by its mountains.

As rain coverage tapers a bit, temperatures will respond by increasing to the low 90s. This is however is still cooler than normal for this time of year. The year itself has been warmer than normal, but summer so far, especially August, has not. Further in the tropics, a small disturbance in the central Atlantic will likely not be much of a problem as it only has a low chance of development by Sunday.

