Back to school: Final two districts head back to classrooms

By: WBRZ Staff

All week, students in Louisiana have been packing their backpacks and heading back to their classrooms.

The first students to head back to school were in St. Helena Parish. WBRZ was live from two schools this week. On Tuesday we were live from Brusly High and on Thursday WBRZ was at Broadmoor Elementary.

Friday, students in Iberville Parish and Pointe Coupee Parish are reporting back for their first day of school.

