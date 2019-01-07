Back to school: Area students head to class for spring semester

BATON ROUGE - Winter break is over from students in Louisiana, which means it’s time to head back to class.

The second semester in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, and Ascension Parishes starts today.

Monday is also a return to normalcy for students and staff at a handful of schools in Ascension Parish. During the first week of November, school-day schedules were changed at multiple schools due to the damaging and closure of the Sunshine Bridge.

The teachers and staff at the five Donaldsonville campuses returned to their normal hours last month when two lanes of the bridge were reopened. The modified schedules remained in place for students through the end of the fall semester.

Students and staff only have two weeks another holiday, when schools are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 21.