BACK TO ORLANDO: No. 17 LSU will face No. 14 Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are headed back to Orlando.

The 17th ranked Tigers will face off against the 14th ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their second straight trip to the Citrus Bowl.

The Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 1 at 12:00 p.m. You can watch the game on WBRZ.

LSU defeated the Louisville Cardinals and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson in last year's Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Tigers dominated on defense to win 29-9.

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between the Tigers and Irish. Notre Dame leads the series at 6-5. LSU lost to Notre Dame 31-28 in the 2014 Music City Bowl, the most recent meeting between the two teams.