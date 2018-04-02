82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Back the Blue Revival to hold rally in support of BRPD

Monday, April 02 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- In an effort to support local law enforcement, Back the Blue Revival will hold a support rally Friday.

The event will take place at the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters. The event will begin at noon.

The rally is not a protest or a march, but a way to show solidarity, according to a post on social media. Supporters plan to gather at the Police Memorial where the names of BRPD heroes are written, according to a post by former Police Chief Pat Englade.

