Back the Blue event to help Baton Rouge officers

BATON ROUGE - This Friday, there's an event to help raise money for injured Baton Rouge Police Officer Rickey Faust. In March, Faust was involved in a single-car crash responding to a call.

A fundraiser a couple of weeks ago raised the funds needed to purchase a van, equipped with the tools necessary to take Faust in his wheelchair around town and to therapy appointments. Prior to that, Faust's family was dishing out $50 for a cab ride to church.

But the need is bigger than a van. Back the Blue Baton Rouge is working to build him a house to further accommodate his needs.

Faust is paralyzed from the neck down. Five days a week he attends physical therapy to work on small movements that will help him reach a greater goal.

"You know just taking small steps but I vow, I'm going to vow to walk again," said Faust.

A new house is needed to help accommodate Faust and his chair. A number of different organizations are helping to make this happen, but Back the Blue needs the community's support.

"I hope they realize the police officers in this city are working their tails off for them and risk their lives every day and it's something as crazy as going to a hold-up alarm can take one of their heroes away from them," said Director of Back the Blue Baton Rouge Brandon Blust. "I just want them to realize that and maybe reach out and help him as much as possible."

The event Friday will help Faust and the families of fallen officers, Deputy Brad Garafola, Officer Matthew Gerald, and Corporal Montrell Jackson with their expenses. "Backing the Blue" is a night of music, drinks, dancing and live auction. The Varsity Theatre donated the space for the event. Entertainment includes 3 BUX, 3 MOB JAM, and Jonathon Boogie Long & The Blues Revolution. Live auction items include a signed Drew Brees jersey, drum set, KahrCW9 9mm, Winchester Super X SPX Waterfowl Mossy Oak Break Up 12 gauge, patio party with kegs and crawfish, and a guitar.

The guitar was assembled by 3 BUX guitarist Wyn Barnett, who has been making guitars for years.

Tickets are available on the Varsity Theatre's website and can also be purchased at the door on the night of the event. Doors open at 7 p.m.