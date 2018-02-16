70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Back the Blue collecting cards for injured officer

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Officer injured in a shooting Sunday night underwent surgery earlier this week.

According to a post by Back the Blue Baton Rouge, officer Shane Totty had a procedure done to his jaw Wednesday morning. 

On Sunday, Eugene Thomas Jr. opened fire on several family members on Thomas H. Delpit Drive then fled the scene. He was later located on Lettsworth Street by Totty.

Reports say that when Thomas saw the marked police unit, he allegedly opened fire on the officer who was struck by a bullet and shrapnel from the incident. 

To send Totty cards or words of encouragement, mail letters to Back the Blue of Baton Rouge 301 Main St. Suite 155.

All letters will be vetted for safety purposes and delivered to Totty.

