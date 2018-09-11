81°
BACK OPEN: I-10 West cleared after multi-vehicle crash
BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash was reported on I-10 West Tuesday morning that caused miles of delays.
The crash was reported before 8 a.m. at Highland Road. No injuries were reported.
At one point, there were 10 miles of delays. Drivers were advised to use Airline Highway as an alternate route.
Crash clear I-10 W at Highland Rd. 11 miles of heavy traffic remains, coming in from Ascension.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 11, 2018