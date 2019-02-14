Back in BR: Bayou Country Superfest to announce 2019 music lineup

BATON ROUGE - After two years of waiting, Bayou Country Superfest is coming back to Baton Rouge.

The star-studded festival will be held at Tiger Stadium over the Memorial Day Weekend. The two-day event spent the last few years in New Orleans while renovations were being done at the LSU stadium.

Festival organizers, local and state officials, along with an LSU representative will hold a press conference today to announce the lineup for this year's festival. Ticket information will be available after the setlist is made public.

In the past, stars like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Reba, Darius Rucker, and Luke Bryant have performed at Bayou Country Superfest.

WBRZ will stream the press conference at 9 a.m. Click here for more information on the festival.