Bacchus float mocks 'The Young and the Ringless' Falcons

February 13, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

NEW ORLEANS – Saints fans will have a little something extra to look forward to during the Bacchus parade this year.

The parade will feature floats honoring the 50th season of the New Orleans Saints with a few that take jabs at the Atlanta Falcons, who could not manage to grab a hold of a Superbowl title despite their 25-point lead over the New England Patriots. 

Floats in the Bacchus parade will feature sayings such as "The Young and the Ringless" and "Dirty Bird Gumbo," mocking the Atlanta Falcons, a known rival of the New Orleans Saints.

Other floats feature Drew Brees, Tom Benson and highlights of the biggest moments in Saints history, including the team's historic Superbowl win in 2010. 

Click here to look at more photos of the floats.

