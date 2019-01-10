59°
'Baby Shark' song swims to No. 32 on Billboard Hot 100 list

A famous children's song is making waves the music charts.

'Baby Shark' made the Billboard Hot 100 this week, USA Today reports. The song is ranked No. 32 on the list. The song is also among YouTube’s most-viewed videos with more than 2.1 billion views.

If you haven't heard the song before, you can check it out below. Be warned, you can't unhear this tune.

 

The outlet reports that celebrity parents such as Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tyra Banks have posted about the song on social media. Earlier this month, the New Orleans famous 610 Stompers danced to the song for a sick, young fan.

