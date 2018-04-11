75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baby's body found in suitcase next to train station tracks

39 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, April 11 2018 Apr 11, 2018 April 11, 2018 3:19 PM April 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A baby's body has been found in a suitcase next to the train tracks at a New Jersey station, and investigators are searching the area.

The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon west of the Journal Square station in Jersey City in the PATH rapid transit system, which serves New Jersey and parts of New York City.

Investigators from the Hudson County prosecutor's office's homicide unit and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police department are on the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days