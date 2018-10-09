Latest Weather Blog
Baby on road trip to become youngest member of All 50 States Club
Later this month a five-month-old will accomplish an incredible feat by becoming the youngest member of the All 50 States Club.
Haper Yeats has been traveling with her parents, Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats, on a fourth month road trip across the U.S., according to ABC News. The family began the trip during Lim's maternity leave. On October 18, the family will arrive in Vermont marking their 50th state.
"The real highlight of the trip is being able to make memories as a family on the road and Harper checking off milestones all over the country," said Lim. "It means so many places around the U.S.A. are going to be unforgettable to us in the years to come."
View this post on Instagram
???? Hello from North Carolina! ••• North Carolina was a rare social visit for Mummy, Daddy and me! We spent a few days in Durham relaxing with my Uncle Lyndon and helping him set up his new home. We had so much fun, we have already planned a trip back at the end of the year after we’ve finished visiting all the states! ••• Hello, I’m Harper. I’m 12 weeks old and am making my way around the USA with my parents. We want to see all 50 states before I turn 6 months old, which may make me the youngest person to do it! Check out my story on @insideedition (#linkinbio) » 37 states to go #harper50states ••• »Romper: Cat & Jack by @target »Headband: @target // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #visitnc #nctravel #northcarolina @visitnc @northcarolinatravel
Visiting all 50 states has been a dream for the couple. Liam and Yeats have visited 19 states together but decided to start the trip over again after discovering the All 50 States Club. That was when they realized Harper could be the youngest one in the club.
According to ABC News, Lim and Yeats are Australian but now live Canada.
View this post on Instagram
Who did this better - my family or the Tanners? I’ll put a poll in my stories! ••• We visited the Painted Ladies while we were in San Francisco, a must for Full House fans. We also visited the actual home of the Tanner Family, but it was fenced off, boarded up and covered in signs asking fans to go away - not the nicest photo op! Are there any famous television/movie locations we should be checking out as we start to make our way through the Midwest? ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 19 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. My family is trying to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it! You can read more about my story in the Daily Advertiser and some other newspapers which have shared my adventure (#linkinbio) - I hope it’ll persuade you to join my adventure here on Instagram! // @harper.yeats @tristanyeats @cindytjlim @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #california #visitcalifornia #onlyinsf #alwayswelcome #paintedladies #fullhouse @visitcalifornia @onlyinsf // #magicofchildhood #mytinymoments #ourtreasuredmoments #therealparenthood #humansofjoy #photosinbetween #thisjoyfulmoment #momswithcameras #watchthemgrow #thehappynow #teammotherly #kidswhoexplore #justbaby #throughachildseyes
