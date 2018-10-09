Baby on road trip to become youngest member of All 50 States Club

Photo: Harper Yeats Twitter

Later this month a five-month-old will accomplish an incredible feat by becoming the youngest member of the All 50 States Club.

Haper Yeats has been traveling with her parents, Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats, on a fourth month road trip across the U.S., according to ABC News. The family began the trip during Lim's maternity leave. On October 18, the family will arrive in Vermont marking their 50th state.

"The real highlight of the trip is being able to make memories as a family on the road and Harper checking off milestones all over the country," said Lim. "It means so many places around the U.S.A. are going to be unforgettable to us in the years to come."

Visiting all 50 states has been a dream for the couple. Liam and Yeats have visited 19 states together but decided to start the trip over again after discovering the All 50 States Club. That was when they realized Harper could be the youngest one in the club.

According to ABC News, Lim and Yeats are Australian but now live Canada.