Baby killed, mother severely injured after losing control of vehicle on icy road

Photo: WWL-TV; Kollage Le-Silva

METAIRIE- Officials say an 8-month-old child has died after a crash occurred Wednesday morning.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says a 19-year-old mother attempted to drive on an icy roadway along West Esplanade near Wilson Drive.

"We're asking people to stay off the roads for this exact reason," Sheriff Lopinto said. "It looks like her vehicle came over the Wilson bridge, which is completely iced over, lost control of her vehicle, and went into the canal itself."

The sheriff says both the woman and the infant were unconscious when crews got to them. They were both transported to a hospital, where the baby died short time later. The child has been identified as Kollage Le-Silva.

The woman remains in life-threatening condition.

Authorities are urging people to stay off of the roadways during freezing temperatures.