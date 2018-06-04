Baby found dead off Florida coast has detectives puzzled

Photo: Forensic reconstruction / Palm Beach County Sheriff Office

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Detectives are still trying to determine how a newborn baby girl found off the Florida coast died and how long she had been in the water.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Capt. Steven Stravelli said Monday that it is also unknown whether the found child floating about 100 feet (30 meters) off the Boynton Beach Inlet on Friday was dead when she was placed in the water or drowned.

We are seeking the community's assistance to identify this baby found Friday, June 1st on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet. The female infant was no more than 14 days old. Anyone with information please call Det. Hamilton at (561)688-4155 or email hamiltonc@pbso.org pic.twitter.com/RxcSAJznBp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 4, 2018

Autopsy results are pending.

He said the baby was no more than 2 weeks old, had no clothing and is likely black, Hispanic or multiracial. He said it is also unclear whether the baby was placed in the water from a boat, by someone wading into the water or tossed from shore. He said the baby appeared to be of a healthy weight.