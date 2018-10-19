Baby finishes road trip, possibly youngest member of All 50 States Club

Photo: ABC News

Harper Yates, the five-month-old who embarked on a road trip across the U.S., may now be the youngest member of the All 50 States Club.

On Thursday Harper and her parents crossed made it to Vermont, making the Green Mountain State the child’s 50th destination, ABC News reports.

"We arrived at approximately 4:30 pm ET," said Cindy Lim. "Just feeling really happy and proud that we made it but mainly really lucky that we got to experience this great adventure together as a family."

Lim, her husband Tristan Yeats, and Harper started their trip in June during Lim's maternity leave.

Visiting all 50 states had been a dream for the couple. Lim and Yeats visited 19 states together but decided to start the trip over again after discovering the All 50 States Club. That was when they realized Harper could be the youngest one in the club.

ABC reports that the family has applied for the Guinness World Record for the youngest child ever to visit every state in the country.