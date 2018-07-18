87°
Baby dies after being kidnapped, burned Tuesday night

1 hour 29 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 July 18, 2018 10:15 AM July 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Town Talk

NATCHITOCHES - Authorities say a baby died after he was kidnapped and burned Tuesday night in Natchitoches.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. officers with the Natchitoches Police Department received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a 6-month-old baby that was kidnapped from a home at the Mayberry Trailer Park. At the scene, officers spoke with the mother who said two unknown people came to her trailer and beat on the door.

The mother stated when she opened the door, she was sprayed in the face with something she believes was mace. At that point, she fled the home but returned and found her baby gone.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called in an attempt to locate the child. At approximately 10:20 p.m., NPD received a report of a fire near Breda Ave. At the scene, authorities found a baby with obvious burns on his body.

The baby was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the child was airlifted to University Health where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

