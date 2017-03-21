71°
Baby born with extra legs thriving after surgery

March 21, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - Doctors say a baby girl from Africa who's recovering from a risky surgery at a Chicago-area hospital should be able to lead a normal life.

Ten-month-old Dominique was born in the Ivory Coast with a not-fully-developed conjoined twin. Doctors performed surgery on March 8 to remove two legs and a second spine that protruded from her back.

More than 50 doctors and nurses are now caring for her at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Her foster mother, Nancy Swabb of Chicago, says her family learned about Dominique on social media and knew instantly they wanted to help.

Swabb says Dominique can now sit up, raise her hands and reach for things, which she couldn't do before. She'll eventually return to her family in west Africa.

