Babies wanted for inaugural LSU 'Diaper Derby' race

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Athletics Department is looking for fast-moving babies to take part in the first-ever Diaper Derby race during Saturday night's basketball game.

According to the university, the derby is a crawling race for babies between the ages of 6 to 12 months. The race will take place during halftime. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. Each contestant will receive free admission to the game along with two tickets for their parents or guardians.

Click here if you're interested in registering your baby.

LSU will face off against South Carolina at 5 p.m. this weekend at the PMAC. Tickets are available through the ticket office or online.