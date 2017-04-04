Babies Romeo and Juliette make debut in Florida hospital

Image: Orlando Sentinel

LEESBURG - Two sets of new parents were surprised to learn that their babies were part of a Shakespearean connection at a Florida hospital.



The Orlando Sentinel reports Juliette Crouch was born Friday morning at Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Hours later, Romeo Kidd made his debut down the hallway.



Hospital privacy laws almost kept the drama from playing out. A nurse asked Carolyn Kidd her baby's name and said a Juliette was born the same day. But she couldn't tell them where Juliette's parents were.



But the two families began searching for each other. Dad Justin Crouch says he thought about walking down the hall saying, "Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo."



The families finally got together, shared laughs and exchanged contact information unlike in "Romeo & Juliet" where the families were mortal enemies.