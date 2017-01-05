Babies born in 2017 get FREE Baby Cakes baseball tickets for life

NEW ORLEANS – All babies, that’s right all babies, born in Louisiana in 2017 are eligible for free lifetime passes to New Orleans Baby Cakes baseball games, the company’s website says Thursday.

According to MILB.com, after your child is born, all you have to do is fill out a form on the website to receive their Class of 2017 Baby Cakes Nation Lifetime Pass. The form asks for the child’s name, birthday, address as well as the parent’s phone number and email.

The organization’s website also says that 18 years from now (year 2035), one lucky child will be chosen to receive full tuition to a four-year state college in Louisiana.

Click here to view the signup form on the Baby Cakes website.