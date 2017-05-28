BA says 'many' of its IT systems up and running

Image: SF Gate

LONDON - British Airways says "many" of its IT systems are up and running, but travelers still face cancellations and delays after a global computer failure grounded hundreds of flights.



BA chief executive Alex Cruz says the airline is running a "near-full operation" at London's Gatwick Airport and plans to run all scheduled long-haul services from Heathrow on Sunday. But he says there will still be delays, as well as some canceled short-haul flights.



Passengers still face hours-long lines to check in, reclaim lost luggage or rebook flights at Terminal 5, BA's hub at Heathrow. Cruz said that to reduce overcrowding travelers will only be let into the terminal 90 minutes before their flights.



In a video statement, Cruz apologized, saying "I know this has been a horrible time for customers."