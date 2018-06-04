Awe, shucks: Virginia man downs 480 oysters to claim crown in New Orleans

89°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/The Times Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Virginia man has slurped down 40 dozen oysters to claim victory at this year's World Oyster Eating Championship in New Orleans.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Darron Breeden ate 480 of the bivalves in eight minutes in Sunday's Oyster Festival event. About 4,000 south Louisiana oysters were prepared and shuttled tray by tray to a table laden with hot sauce, beer and other drinks.

The seven contestants hunched over the checked tabletop as judges in striped shirts kept careful count, turning over a new number with each dozen consumed. As time ran out, Breeden stretched his stomach, which would soon be encircled by the oyster-festooned championship belt.

Defending champion Michelle Lesco of Arizona won second place with 27 dozen oysters, while New Orleans native Adrian Morgan came in third with 26 dozen.

