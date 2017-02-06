Awaiting the next cold front

Above average to near record warm temperatures remain in the forecast.

THE FORECAST:

Today through Tomorrow: Monday will be partly sunny, muggy and warm with high temperatures topping out near 80 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the overnight hours with lows in the low 60s.

Up Next: A weak front will approach the area tomorrow. This could spin up a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. The front will sluggishly push across the area, leaving mostly cloudy skies into Wednesday, before a slight drop in temperatures by Thursday. This drop in temperatures won't even bring readings back down to normal, like we felt this past Saturday. Overall, rain chances are low for the rest of the week and while the sky doesn't clear completely, we do expect plenty of sunshine.

THE SCIENCE: Forecast models are coming into better agreement on the timing of an approaching cold front. The boundary will progress slowly through midweek before getting a push from a surface high pressure in the Upper Midwest by Thursday. Until that front kicks through the area, morning fog may develop due to the increased humidity and unseasonable warmth. As far as rain goes, the best uplift and mid-level moisture is expected Tuesday so a shower or thunderstorms will be possible but rain won’t leave the isolated category. After two days with slightly cooler, through still above average temperatures return flow comes back with milder temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Next weekend will be another with sunshine and highs well into the 70s. Looking long term, an upper level trough is expected to develop over the west coast this weekend, closing off by early next week. Once the trough gets a kick east, it could help to set up a more active and rainy stretch of days thereafter.

--Josh