67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Average US price of gas jumps 10 cents per gallon, to $2.44

1 hour 2 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, February 24 2019 Feb 24, 2019 February 24, 2019 1:26 PM February 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up 10 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.44.
  
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump follows a rise in crude oil costs.
  
Lundberg says the price at the pump is 15 cents lower than it was a year ago.
  
The highest average price in the nation is $3.38 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
  
The lowest average is $2.03 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
  
The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.04.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days