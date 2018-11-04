64°
Average US price of gas drops 8 cents per gallon to $2.85
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.85.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that falling crude oil prices are the main reason for the decrease at the pump.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.82 a gallon in Honolulu, Hawaii. The lowest average is $2.39 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price of diesel fell a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.31.
