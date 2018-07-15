91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Average price of US gas slips a penny, to $2.94 a gallon

2 hours 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, July 15 2018 Jul 15, 2018 July 15, 2018 12:49 PM July 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. fell a penny a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.94.
  
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the average price is 63 cents higher than it was one year ago.
  
Lundberg says prices at the pump may continue to slip slightly, due in part to weak gasoline demand caused by the higher prices.
  
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.74 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.52 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days