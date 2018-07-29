Average price of US gas slips 3 cents, to $2.91 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.91.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the average price is 59 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Lundberg says the drop comes mostly from lower crude oil prices and generally weak demand for gas across the U.S.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.50 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The U.S. average diesel price is $3.17, also down 3 cents.